GPL: Dreams FC beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 to deepen their woes

Dreams FC players celebrating after secure a massive win over Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC inflicted further misery on Asante Kotoko by securing a 2-0 victory on their home turf in the Ghana Premier League, adding to the woes of the Confederation Cup campaigners.

The match took place in Dawu, where the Still Believe lads faced off against the Porcupine Warriors in the 26th matchday of the Ghanaian top-flight.



Dreams FC dominated the game at the Theatre of Dreams, claiming a well-deserved win over the struggling Kotoko side. This victory marks the second consecutive win for the Still Believe lads against the Porcupine Warriors in the 2023/24 season.



In the first leg held in Kumasi last November, Karim Zito's team secured a narrow win over Kotoko before their recent triumph in Dawu. The Ghana FA Cup holders managed to score in each half, ensuring they earned maximum points against the Ghanaian giants. Sylvester Simba opened the scoring for the hosts 25 minutes into the game, giving them the lead at halftime.

In the second half, Dreams FC extended their lead with another goal, this time scored by Derrick Agyei in the 64th minute. This victory propels Dreams FC out of the relegation zone, currently sitting in 14th place on the league table with 31 points.



On the other hand, Asante Kotoko has slipped to 12th place with 33 points after 26 matches in the campaign.