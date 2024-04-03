GPL: GFA announces nominees for Coach of the Month Award for February-March

Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled the nominees for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for February-March 2024.

Four coaches from the top-flight league have been nominated for their outstanding performances during this period.



Kassim Mingle Ocansey of Nations FC has made it to the shortlist after leading his team to four wins, one loss, and one draw in six games. Nations FC has scored seven goals and conceded two in the past two months.



Aboubakar Ouattara of Hearts of Oak is also a nominee, having guided his team to three victories out of six matches. Hearts of Oak scored 11 goals and conceded 7 during this time frame.

Stephen Frimpong Manso of Bibiani Gold Stars is another nominee, with three wins, one loss, and two draws in six matches. Gold Stars scored 12 goals and conceded 7 in February and March.



Tanko Ibrahim of Accra Lions is the final nominee, with three wins, one draw, and one loss in five matches. Accra Lions scored nine goals and conceded three during this period.



The winner of the award will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from Electro Land Ghana Limited.