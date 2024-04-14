GPL: Hearts of Oak secure dominant 3-1 victory over Karela United

The game saw an early lead for Karela United, but Hearts of Oak responded swiftly

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a crucial victory against Karela United, emerging victorious with a 3-1 scoreline in a thrilling encounter during Week 26 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite Karela United's early dominance, midfielder Dafie Humin Mohammed's 3rd-minute strike was not enough to deter the resilient Hearts of Oak, who fought back with determination.



The game saw an early lead for Karela United, but Hearts of Oak responded swiftly, with attacker Hamza Issah leveling the scoreline in the 28th minute.



Issah's goal injected renewed vigor into the home team, setting the stage for an intense battle in the second half as both sides pushed for a decisive advantage.

Hearts of Oak's strategic substitutions proved crucial, with Salim Adams scoring in the 64th minute to give his team the lead.



The Phobians, pushing more men forward in the game, capitalized on their momentum, with Hamza Issah sealing the victory with a well-earned penalty in the 90+1 minute, securing three vital points for the team in their campaign to climb the league log.



The victory puts Accra Hearts of Oak in a strong position as they look ahead to their next match against Legon Cities. Meanwhile, Karela United will be seeking to bounce back from this defeat as they prepare to clash with Accra Lions FC.