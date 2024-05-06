GPL: Real Tamale United secure 1-0 win against Samartex

Real Tamale United might go on relegation despite winning against Samartex

In a highly competitive clash on Sunday, Real Tamale United and league leaders Samartex faced off in matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

Real Tamale United, known as the Pride of the North, took advantage of their home ground and ended their two-game winless streak by defeating Samartex.



The game saw Real Tamale United playing without a substantive coach following the departure of Abdul Mumin Abdulai, who was accused of match fixing after their previous home defeat.



Despite sitting at the bottom of the league table, Real Tamale United showed resilience and determination to secure maximum points against the strong Samartex team at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Samartex's in-form player, Evans Osei Wusu, returned to the starting lineup after serving a suspension but was unable to help his team avoid defeat in Tamale.



Real Tamale United took the lead in the 43rd minute and maintained their advantage until the end of the game, securing a well-deserved victory. However, despite the win, Real Tamale United remains at the bottom of the Premier League table with 28 points after 28 matches.

It is worth noting that they have an outstanding game against Dreams FC due to their participation in the Africa campaign.



With only five games left in the season, Real Tamale United's chances of avoiding relegation appear slim.



On the other hand, Samartex continues to lead the league with 52 points after 29 games played this season.