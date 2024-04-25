GPL: Samuel Boadu reveals target as season nears an end

Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu, the coach of Berekum Chelsea, has shared his team's ambition in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Boadu joined the club before the start of the second round of the domestic top-flight campaign and has made significant progress since then.



Currently, Chelsea is positioned fifth on the domestic top-flight standings, accumulating 41 points after matchday 27 of the campaign.



Their recent victory against defending champions Medeama with a score of 2-0 at the Golden City Park has propelled them up the standings.

With only seven games remaining in the season, Boadu, who previously coached Hearts of Oak, expressed his objective for the team to finish in a respectable position.



He has witnessed the development of the players, who are now regarded as complete players, and this has brought him great satisfaction.



This weekend, Berekum Chelsea will travel to Dawu to face Legon Cities in matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.