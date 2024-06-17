Sports

GPL: Stephen Amankona ends season as top scorer

Mon, 17 Jun 2024

Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea emerged as the leading goal scorer in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, netting an impressive 19 goals in 29 appearances.

His goal tally surpassed all other players in the league, including Abenego Tetteh who scored 18 goals in the previous season.

Amankona's exceptional performance helped him secure the top spot with a five-goal lead over his closest competitors by the end of the campaign.

