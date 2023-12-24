GPL match report: Dreams FC share spoils with Accra Lions

Dreams FC

Dreams FC shared the spoils with Accra Lions after a pulsating encounter at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams on Sunday.

Abass Samari's early second-half header was cancelled by Aziz Issah as Lions returned home with an important point.



Having played in midweek against Academica do Lobito in the CAF Confederation Cup, Dreams FC returned to Premier League action with the intention of continuing their good form in Africa.



Issah came close early in the game after his strike hit the post but Accra Lions were equal to the task, also creating chances in the first half. Bernard Kesse and Daniel Awuni were close in the space of a minute.



Accra Lions took their chance after the break following a brilliant header from Samari.

Goalkeeper Daniel Afful made a brilliant save to deny Dreams FC from equalizing a few moments later.



However, the host pulled level on the hour mark after Issah curled home from a freekick.



Despite late changes from both sides, the two teams kept it mute at the back to split the points.