Ga Mantse and National Chief Imam to grace Sarkis Peace Cup for unity

The event is scheduled to address critical social issues

Accra Hotspurs, in collaboration with Masaraunti Zango Ankara, is set to host the Sarkis Peace Cup, a football event aimed at promoting peace and fostering community development.

Scheduled to take place at the Sharubutu Sports Complex from 19th July to 21st July, the event will start at 7 am each day and feature 32 Zango communities showcasing their football talents in a bid to win the coveted trophy.



The tournament organized by Mohammed Laryea, is scheduled to address critical social issues, including drug abuse and electoral violence, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 elections.



The event seeks to educate the youth on the importance of peaceful participation in the electoral process and the dangers of violence, emphasizing unity and community cohesion.

Prominent dignitaries, including Ga Mantse His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru I, National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Sarkin Zongo Ankara Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako, and Sempe Muslims Akwashongtse Nii Adote Odaawulu I, will be in attendance.



Their presence underscores the significance of the event in promoting peace and stability during the election period in the Zango communities.



By leveraging the influence of community leaders, religious figures, and celebrities like former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, the event aspires to inspire positive change, encouraging the youth to avoid violence and drug abuse.



Read full article