Gabbia ‘did not expect’ Italy call and now hopes for debut

Matteo Gabbia

Source: Football Italia

Milan's Matteo Gabbia expressed surprise at receiving his first senior call-up to the Italy national team for the Nations League matches against Belgium and Israel. He stated his desire to debut while prioritizing a victory for Italy.

After a loan spell at Villarreal last season, Gabbia has returned to San Siro and established himself as a key player in the Rossoneri's defense.

His strong performances have secured him a spot in Luciano Spalletti’s squad as they gear up for the crucial matches against Belgium on Thursday and Israel on Monday.



