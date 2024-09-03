Sports

Galatasaray in talks to sign Napoli's Osimhen

Victor Osimhen Arrives In Istanbul.png Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Galatasaray has announced that they are negotiating with Napoli for the loan of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old was previously a target for Chelsea in the Premier League before the transfer window closed, as well as Saudi club Al-Ahli, but he appears to be heading to Istanbul instead.

Osimhen has netted 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli and was instrumental in their Serie A championship victory in the 2022-23 season, contributing 26 goals.

However, he struggled to maintain his previous high level of performance, finishing last season with 15 goals in Serie A.

