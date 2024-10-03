Gallagher concedes penalty as Benfica thrash Atletico

Champions League Highlghts: Benfica 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Source: BBC

Conor Gallagher gave away a penalty as Benfica dominated Atletico Madrid, maintaining their flawless start in this season's Champions League.

Kerem Akturkoglu opened the scoring for the Portuguese team with a calm finish in the 13th minute in Lisbon.

Just four minutes after being introduced during a triple substitution at halftime, Gallagher was ruled to have fouled Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis in the box following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.



