General Director of Real Madrid to testify in Santiago Bernabeu case

Real Madrid's General Director, Jose Angel Sanchez, is set to testify on Tuesday in response to a legal case brought by local residents near the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, alleging environmental violations by Real Madrid Estadio.

The stadium is operated by Real Madrid Estadio, which has Sanchez as its sole administrator and CEO, while also being owned by the football club.



According to a statement from the Association of Neighbours Harmed by the Bernabeu (APVB), Sanchez will appear in a Madrid court to address accusations of environmental crimes linked to noise pollution from concerts held at the stadium since its renovation.

Residents expressed their long-standing coexistence with the stadium, emphasizing that the recent disturbances have disrupted their quality of life.



In response to the complaints, Real Madrid has canceled all scheduled concerts for 2024 and has committed to working with the Madrid Council to implement noise reduction measures, recognizing the concerts' significance in their revenue strategy post-renovation.