George Baldock: Former Sheffield United defender drowned while swimming at home in Athens, family reveal

Football paid tribute to George Baldock ahead of England's game with Greece at Wembley Stadium

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock drowned while swimming in the pool at his home in Athens, a family statement has said.

Greek police earlier confirmed there was no evidence that criminal activity caused the death of the 31-year-old Greece international, who signed for Athens club Panathinaikos in the summer.

"We are heartbroken with the sudden passing of our beloved George. We can confirm that a post-mortem examination has found that George tragically drowned whilst swimming in the pool at his home in Glyfada, Athens," a statement from Baldock's family read.....



