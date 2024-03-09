George Boateng observes Erik ten Hag's coaching methods at Manchester United's Carrington

L-R: Steve McClaren, George Boateng, Erik ten Hag

George Boateng, the former assistant coach of the Black Stars, has spent the past week honing his coaching skills at Carrington.

He had the privilege of observing the coaching methods of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag and Steve McClaren, both highly experienced coaches.



Sources close to Boateng reveal that he is dedicated to expanding his coaching knowledge and abilities, with the aim of returning to the sidelines in the near future.



As a former coach of Aston Villa U-23 team, Boateng has a strong coaching background and is determined to stay updated with the latest coaching techniques.

Boateng, who previously worked as an assistant to Otto Addo, played a crucial role in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He also gained valuable coaching experience while assisting former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.



Despite losing his position with the Black Stars due to the dissolution of the technical team after their exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Boateng remains resolute in his pursuit of growth as a coach.



His recent coaching observation at Manchester United exemplifies his unwavering commitment to continuous learning and professional development.