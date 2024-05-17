Mohammed Kudus

George Earthy praised Mohammed Kudus for his role in assisting Earthy's first Premier League goal.

Kudus skillfully maneuvered past two defenders before setting up Earthy for West Ham's third goal in the win against Luton Town at the London Olympic Stadium.



Earthy, who came on for Michail Antonio, capped off an impressive performance with a fantastic goal shortly after.



Earthy expressed his excitement to be back on the field in front of the fans and eagerly anticipated getting back on the ball.

He recounted the moment leading up to his goal, highlighting Kudus' dribbling skills and his own anticipation to score.



Kudus, who has been a standout player for West Ham this season with 13 goals in all competitions, was recognized for his remarkable solo effort against Freiburg in the Europa League, which was voted as West Ham's Goal of the Season.