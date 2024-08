Georgian team Dinamo Tbilisi has completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Benson Anang during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old right-back has agreed to a one-year contract with the club after leaving Cypriot team Othellos Athien.



Anang, who has represented the Black Stars, is anticipated to have a significant impact on the team during the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

Since moving to Europe in 2018, the Ghanaian defender has played for various clubs, including MSK Zilina in Slovakia, where he spent five years before moving to Othellos Athien in Cyprus.