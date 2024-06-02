Gerald Asamoah leaves Schalke 04 as head of licensing

Gerald Asamoah

Source: Footballghana

Gerald Asamoah, a respected figure in German football, has said an emotional goodbye to Schalke 04, where he held the position of Head of Licensing.

The club opted not to renew his contract, which ends on June 30, due to the removal of the role. Asamoah's time at Schalke was characterized by years of devoted service, showcasing his deep love for the club.



In Schalke's last game of the season, Asamoah was moved to tears as he bid farewell to the fans.

The supporters, who have a great deal of respect for him, gave him a standing ovation in acknowledgement of his significant contributions.



Read full article