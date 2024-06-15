Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Germany fans dreaming after 'perfect night'

Germany Thrash 10 Man Scotland In Tournament Opener Germany thrash 10-man Scotland in tournament opener

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Germany got off to a fantastic start in their home European Championship with a dominant 5-1 victory over Scotland.

Despite low expectations, the three-time European champions showcased their strength as they hosted the tournament.

Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and a Kai Havertz penalty secured a commanding 3-0 lead for Julian Nagelsmann's team at halftime.

Scotland's Ryan Porteous was sent off for a reckless challenge, further aiding Germany's dominance.

Although they eased up after practically securing the win, Niclas Fullkrug managed to score a fourth goal, while a fifth was disallowed.

Read full article

Source: BBC