Germany's Popp to retire from international football

Alexandra Popp won Olympic bronze with Germany at Paris 2024

Source: BBC

Germany's captain, Alexandra Popp, has declared her intention to retire from international football next month.

The 33-year-old forward from Wolfsburg made her debut for the national team in 2010 and has netted 67 goals in 144 matches.

According to the German Football Association, she is set to earn her 145th and final cap in a match against Australia in Duisburg on 28 October, just three days following their game against England at Wembley.



