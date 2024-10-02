Ghana Adaptive Boxing Federation And Seven Stars Promotions Call On NSA 

Mr. Ken Kalai

Source: Boxing Ghana

On Monday, Mr. Ken Kalai, the Chief Executive Officer of Special Game Masters, facilitated a meeting with executives from the Ghana Adaptive Boxing Federation and Mr.

Hurbet Kozub and Izabela Maria from Seven Stars Promotions in Poland. They visited the leadership of the Ghana Sports Authority, which included Hon.



Seth Panwum Boyoyo, the Board Chairman; Mr. Majeed Bawah, the Deputy Director; and Technical Director Jeffery Owusu Ansah.

During the visit, Mr. Hubert Kozub urged Ghanaian authorities to provide support for the Federation's participation in the upcoming world-class Para Boxing event scheduled for April next year.



