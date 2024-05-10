Ghana Athletics denies reports of self-funded trip to World Relay in Bahamas

Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team

The Ghana Athletics (GA) has dismissed social media reports suggesting that the national 4x100m relay team financed their trip to the Bahamas for the World Relay.

Led by Bawa Fuseini, the federation clarified that both athletes and accompanying officials did not self-fund their participation in the event, which secured Ghana's qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



In an official statement, the GA indicated that neither athletes nor officials self-financed their representation of Ghana at the Penn Relays and World Relays.



"In preparation for the 2024 World Relays, MOYS financed the relay team’s participation in the 2024 Penn Relays in the United States of America and further facilitated funding for their critical journey to the 2024 World Relays," the statement said



Ghana Athletics highlighted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) financed the relay team's participation in the 2024 Penn Relays in the USA and facilitated funding for their crucial journey to the 2024 World Relays.

While expressing gratitude to the Ministry and Minister Mustapha Ussif for their support, the GA extended appreciation to all Ghanaians for backing the 4X100m relay team's commendable performance at the 2024 World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.



The federation commended the professionalism and dedication of athletes including Captain Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Isaac Botsio, Sean Safo-Antwi, Ibrahim Fuseini, Joseph Oduro-Manu, and Barnabas Aggerh.



Looking ahead to Paris 2024, GA reaffirmed its belief in the team and called for continued support from fans and corporate institutions. They urged for collaboration with the Ministry to ensure adequate preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.