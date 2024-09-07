Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku announces TV rights for Ghana Premier League season

Kurt Okraku22234.png Kurt Okraku

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Footballghana

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed the official broadcasters for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Fans nationwide will be able to watch live coverage of their favorite teams on Metro TV, Net 2 TV, AFA TV, and Original TV.

The season will commence on Saturday, September 7, 2024, with reigning champions Samartex facing Dreams FC in an away match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Additionally, Vision FC will compete against Berekum Chelsea at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana