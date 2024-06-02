Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku urges Black Stars to deliver in World Cup Qualifiers

Kurt Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana FA President Simeon-Okraku has urged the Black Stars to put their best foot forward in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Speaking at the team's first training session at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon, on Friday, May 31, 2024, President Simeon-Okraku stressed the importance of the matches and encouraged the team to focus and perform for Ghana.

He commended the players and technical team for their commitment to the national cause and emphasized the trust the nation has in them to bounce back after a mixed start to the qualifiers.



