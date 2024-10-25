Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku meets PUMA Executives to strengthen partnership 

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, convened a strategic meeting in October with key executives from PUMA, the official kit partner of the GFA, to evaluate their 19-year partnership.

During the meeting, President Simeon-Okraku engaged with PUMA representatives, including Manolo Schuermann, Head of Sports Marketing, and Antanas Ackermann, Manager of Sports Marketing, to discuss various aspects of their long-term collaboration.



Topics included youth football development, women's football, and technical education. Schuermann commended the successful partnership, highlighting Ghana's importance as a strategic ally and PUMA's dedication to fostering the growth of football in Ghana at all levels.

Since their collaboration began in 2005, coinciding with the Black Stars' qualification for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, the GFA and PUMA have achieved significant milestones together, and both parties are eager to continue this successful journey in the future.