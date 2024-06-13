Sports

Ghana FA charges Real Tamale United for player Impersonation

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Tamale United (RTU) has been officially charged by the Ghana FA (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for misconduct in their Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC.

