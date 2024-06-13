Ghana FA charges Real Tamale United for player Impersonation

Real Tamale United (RTU) has been officially charged by the Ghana FA (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for misconduct in their Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC.

The charges are a result of allegations of player impersonation and fielding unqualified players during the rescheduled week 28 fixture.



RTU's regular players boycotted the match due to six months of unpaid salaries, leading the Chief Executive, Zakaria Safianu, to bring in players from Division Two sides, Galaxy FC and another unidentified team.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has cited a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, in its statement.