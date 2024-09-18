Ghana FA considers Togo to host 2025 AFCON qualifier against Sudan after CAF ban

Ghana is exploring options, including neighbouring Togo, to host its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana is looking into alternatives, including the possibility of using Togo, to host its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) declared the country's main sports stadiums unsuitable for international events.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, along with other significant venues like the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium, has been closed for maintenance as per CAF's instructions.

With the match approaching in just a month and no suitable stadium available, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is rapidly evaluating Togo's national stadium, which complies with CAF's standards.



