Ghana FA expresses gratitude for support after Black Stars' victory over CAR

Jordan Ayew 222126 Jordan Ayew celebrates with teammates after scoring against CAR

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association has expressed its gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support after the Black Stars' victory over the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew's early penalty gave Ghana the lead, but they fell behind 2-1 at halftime due to defensive weaknesses.

However, Ayew's two goals in the second half secured a win for the West Africans, placing them at the top of Group I.

Despite Louis Mafouta's hat-trick for CAR, it was not enough to overcome Ghana's triumph.

