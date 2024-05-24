Ghana Football is in safe hands under President Simeon-Okraku - CAF Head of Professional Football

Kurt Okraku, GFA President and Muhammad Sidat

Muhammad Sidat, the Head of Professional Football at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has commended Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

He stated that the Ghanaian football landscape is in safe hands with the exceptional leadership of the FA boss.

Sidat, who is in Ghana for a workshop on Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) for 15 Member Associations (MA’s) of CAF and Ghana’s Premier, Women, and Division One League Clubs, emphasized the outstanding leadership skills of the Ghanaian football chief.



