Ghana League players are not the solution to the poor performance of the Black Stars.

The notion that Ghana Premier League players could solve the Black Stars' recent poor performance is being questioned by many football analysts.

While the domestic league has produced great talents in the past, such as Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah, the current pool of players may not yet be at the level needed to compete against the international powerhouses in Africa and beyond.



The Black Stars' recent struggles in major tournaments and qualifiers point to deeper issues beyond player selection. Tactics, coaching, team chemistry, and experience in top-flight European leagues often play a more significant role in determining success on the international stage.



Most of Ghana’s star players, such as Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew, are based in European leagues, where they face tougher competition and receive advanced training, which is critical at the national level.

While it is important to integrate local talent into the national team, relying solely on Ghana Premier League players is unlikely to resolve the core issues.



A blend of domestic and international talent, combined with effective coaching and solid tactics, seems to be the more sustainable solution for improving the Black Stars' performance.