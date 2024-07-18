Ghana Premier League 2024/25 season kicks off September 6

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League will begin on September 6, exactly 82 days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Additionally, clubs must submit their team strips by August 15 and squad lists by August 17, deadlines that also apply to Women's Premier League and Division One League (DOL) teams.



Defending champions Samartex, who triumphed over Accra Lions last season, will seek to retain their title against the league's other 17 clubs.

This season welcomes newly promoted Young Apostles, Basake Holy Stars, and Vision FC, following the relegation of Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United.