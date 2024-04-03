Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions secure narrow 1-0 victory over Medeama SC

Both teams exhibited strong performances throughout the game, with numerous chances created

Accra Lions have climbed the Ghana Premier League table with a significant victory over defending champions Medeama Sporting Club, securing a narrow 1-0 win.

The capital-based club faced off against the Yellow and Mauve outfit in a rescheduled week 18 match, showcasing a determined performance at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Both teams exhibited strong performances throughout the game, with numerous chances created in the first half. However, neither side managed to break the deadlock before halftime, maintaining a tense and competitive atmosphere on the field.



After the break, Accra Lions intensified their efforts and eventually found the breakthrough in the 72nd minute, courtesy of a decisive goal from Yahaya Mohammed. The goal proved to be the decider, securing the crucial three points for Accra Lions.

With this victory, Accra Lions have improved their position on the Ghana Premier League table, moving up to 8th place. Meanwhile, Medeama SC remains in 6th position, reflecting the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league standings.



The win serves as a significant boost for Accra Lions as they continue their campaign in the Ghana Premier League, showcasing their resilience and determination against tough opposition.