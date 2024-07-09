Ghana Premier League: Becoming Head Coach of Nsoatreman destined - Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the recently appointed head coach of Nsoatreman, has stated that he believes his new position was predetermined during his official introduction.

He is taking the reins from Maxwell Konadu, who left after leading the team to victory in the MTN FA Cup with a penalty shootout triumph over Bofoakwa Tano at the University of Ghana Stadium.



Preko brings a wealth of experience, having previously managed Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak SC, in addition to a distinguished playing career with the Black Stars.

"Arriving here was fate, and considering the remarkable work Maxwell Konadu did here, we are under pressure to deliver...that's how significant the team is, and I assure you all that with my players, we will do everything necessary. We will pick up where Maxwell left off and elevate it to the next level."



Nsoatreman finished fourth in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season and is set to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, creating high expectations for Preko and his squad.