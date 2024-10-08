Sports

Ghana Premier League: Karim Zito vows to address Dreams FC’s goal scoring challenges

Screenshot 20241008 183040.png Abdul Karim Zito

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has committed to resolving his team's difficulties in scoring goals within the Ghana Premier League.

Following a 1-0 defeat at home to Nations FC over the weekend, the Ghana U19 coach recognized that converting opportunities into goals remains the most significant hurdle for his squad.

"Our goal-scoring performance was lacking; we generated numerous chances. As you observed, we even removed the goalkeeper from the post, yet we still failed to find the back of the net."

Source: Ghanasoccernet