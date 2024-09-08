Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana Premier League Week 1: Hearts of Oak 0 – 1 Basake Holy Stars

Hearts OfoakScreenshot 2024 09 08 181854.png Basake Holy Stars will next face Dreams FC

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: sportsworldghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a 1-0 defeat against newly promoted Basake Holy Stars on the opening day of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The game, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw Tweneboah Prince score the only goal just two minutes in, giving the away team an early lead.

Hearts of Oak struggled to respond, ultimately losing their first match of the season.

Basake Holy Stars will next face Dreams FC, while Hearts of Oak prepare to take on Heart of Lions.

Read full article

Source: sportsworldghana.com