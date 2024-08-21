Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana Premier League clubs need holistic support – Gold Stars CEO Akwasi Adu

Ghana Premier League 443222 Ghana Premier League

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Akwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bibiani Gold Stars, has expressed the necessity for comprehensive support for Ghanaian clubs across all operational facets.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live