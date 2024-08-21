Ghana Premier League clubs need holistic support – Gold Stars CEO Akwasi Adu

Akwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bibiani Gold Stars, has expressed the necessity for comprehensive support for Ghanaian clubs across all operational facets.

This statement follows a commitment made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who pledged to provide buses to Premier League clubs to facilitate their transportation needs, contingent upon his election as President in the upcoming 2024 General Election.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Akwasi Adu emphasized the significant advantages this initiative would bring to the clubs.



“If such a commitment is realized, it will be a memorable contribution, particularly considering the substantial impact transportation costs have on the budgets of local clubs. We eagerly anticipate his fulfillment of this promise once he is elected,” he stated.

“Moreover, even prior to that, I believe it reflects positively on his focused efforts to revitalize Ghanaian football, particularly the Premier League. I consistently assert that there is ample room for enhancement within the league, and such improvements cannot solely be the responsibility of the clubs,” the CEO of Gold Stars remarked.



He further noted that clubs require more extensive support than merely the provision of buses.



“The overarching goal for clubs is to secure comprehensive support. This encompasses all the concerns raised by his excellency. Currently, this is my primary consideration,” Mr. Adu concluded.