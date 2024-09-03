Ghana Premier League is back – New faces, new tactics

The competition promises to be thrilling.

The 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League starts this weekend with exciting matches.

Dreams FC will face defending champions FC Samartex 1996 on Saturday, while newly promoted Vision FC takes on Berekum Chelsea.



Sunday’s games include Hearts of Oak against Basake Holy Stars and Karela United versus Asante Kotoko.



This season introduces new coaches and key player signings across several teams.

FC Samartex will aim to defend their title, but strong contenders like Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC will be in the mix for the championship.



