Ghana Premier League outfit Berekum Chelsea prioritizes grooming of talents

Bernard Amofa Jantuah, the financier of Berekum Chelsea, has articulated that the primary aim of his organization is to develop talents that will enable the club to remain competitive in the transfer market.

The former champions of the Ghana Premier League have successfully nurtured numerous talents for both domestic and international clubs since their ascent to the top tier of Ghanaian football.



Berekum Chelsea has made a significant mark in the global football arena, producing notable players such as Nicholas Opoku, Kisi Boateng, and Emmanuel Clottey, all of whom have represented the Black Stars.



Currently, the club has profited from the transfers of players like Patrick Asiedu and Lord Amoah, who have signed with Asante Kotoko in anticipation of the new season.

Amofa Jantuah emphasized that the club's business model focuses on developing players for sale, ensuring that a suitable replacement is always available before any transfer occurs. He expressed confidence that the departures of players during this transfer window will not adversely impact the team as they approach the new season, as he stated in an interview with Kessben FM.



Berekum Chelsea is gearing up for the forthcoming Ghana Premier League season, which is set to commence in September. The Bibires, who clinched the Ghana Premier League title in 2011, are determined to secure their second championship in the upcoming season.