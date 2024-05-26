Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston missing following shock Burkina Faso defeat

Laryea Kingston

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reported that Laryea Kingston, the coach of the Ghana U-17 team, has disappeared following their unexpected 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals.

Kingston, who had previously stated his intention to resign after the tournament, left the team bus on the way to the hotel and has not returned or attended the scheduled evening meeting.



During the group stage, Kingston's team displayed impressive performance, securing a dominant 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast and a 2-0 win against Benin to progress to the semi-finals.

However, despite their earlier achievements, the Black Starlets were unable to overcome Burkina Faso's well-executed tactics, resulting in a defeat that eliminated Ghana from qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations - an initial objective for the team in this competition.



In Kingston's absence, the GFA has announced that the assistant coaches will take charge of the team in their final match, a third-place playoff against Nigeria on Tuesday.



