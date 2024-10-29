Ghana U20 coach Desmond Ofei vows to bring home the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship trophy

Ghana U20 coach Desmond Ofei has pledged to lead his team to victory in the upcoming 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship. Speaking confidently about his ambitions, Ofei vowed to bring the trophy back to Ghana, emphasizing his belief in the talent and dedication of his squad.

Under Ofei’s leadership, the team has been training rigorously, focusing on tactical discipline, teamwork, and resilience.



He is determined to ensure the team builds on Ghana's strong footballing legacy, aiming to dominate the regional tournament.



The WAFU B U20 Championship, set to feature some of the most promising young players in West Africa, will be a key test for Ghana's youth side as they look to secure the title and boost national pride.

Coach Ofei has rallied his players around a shared goal of not only competing but excelling.



With a focus on unity and hard work, he aims to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the tournament, assuring fans that his squad is prepared to bring the trophy home.