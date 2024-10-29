Sports

Ghana U20 coach Desmond Ofei vows to bring home the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship trophy

Desmond Ofei Scaled.jpeg Desmond Ofei

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana U20 coach Desmond Ofei has pledged to lead his team to victory in the upcoming 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship. Speaking confidently about his ambitions, Ofei vowed to bring the trophy back to Ghana, emphasizing his belief in the talent and dedication of his squad.

