Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana attacker Michael Baidoo scores in back-to-back Europa League matches for Elfsborg

Screenshot 20241024 065809.png Michael Baidoo

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Michael Baidoo showcased his strong performance in the UEFA Europa League by netting his second consecutive penalty for Elfsborg during their 4-3 loss to Galatasaray.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live