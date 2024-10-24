Ghana attacker Michael Baidoo scores in back-to-back Europa League matches for Elfsborg

Ghanaian forward Michael Baidoo showcased his strong performance in the UEFA Europa League by netting his second consecutive penalty for Elfsborg during their 4-3 loss to Galatasaray.

Although the Swedish team faced defeat, Baidoo's composed penalty kept them competitive, highlighting his impressive display at 24 years old.



His goal, which came in the second half following a VAR review that identified a handball by Galatasaray’s Barış Yılmaz, demonstrated his poise under pressure as he outsmarted goalkeeper Günay Güvenç.



This marked his second goal in consecutive European matches and contributed to Elfsborg's spirited comeback attempt after being down 3-0 at halftime.

While Elfsborg ultimately fell short of completing the comeback, Baidoo's recent performances have been a silver lining in their Europa League journey.



As a vital player for the team, he is expected to play a significant role in their challenging upcoming matches.



With his confidence on the rise, the Ghanaian forward aims to lead Elfsborg in their remaining group stage encounters, having already scored five goals in 11 appearances this season.