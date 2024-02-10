Ghana beat Ivory Coast 6-2 to qualify for Fustal Africa Cup Of Nations

Ghana's fustal national team

Ghana's Futsal national team qualified for the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations over Cote D'Ivoire with a remarkable 6-2 win in the second leg.

In the first leg, Ghana had lost 4-0 at the University of Cape Coast Hall.



However, in the second leg, Coach Philip Boakye's tactical variation paid off, and Ghana scored six goals in Abidjan to secure the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations slot at the expense of Cote D'Ivoire.

Ghana qualified with the away goal rule, having lost 4-0 at home in the first leg. This will be Ghana's first appearance in the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations since 1996 when they lost to Egypt in the final.



The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, from April 8-17, 2024.