Sports
Ghana can’t rely on Otto Addo – Charles Taylor

Screenshot 20241011 160159.png Otto Addo and his charges will have to negotiate for a positive result

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has expressed skepticism regarding the abilities of Black Stars coach Otto Addo in light of the team's difficulties during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have faced challenges in the qualifiers, managing to obtain only two points from their first three matches in Group F.

Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the upcoming AFCON tournament have further diminished after they were unable to secure a win against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

