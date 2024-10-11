Ghana can’t rely on Otto Addo – Charles Taylor

Otto Addo and his charges will have to negotiate for a positive result

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has expressed skepticism regarding the abilities of Black Stars coach Otto Addo in light of the team's difficulties during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have faced challenges in the qualifiers, managing to obtain only two points from their first three matches in Group F.

Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the upcoming AFCON tournament have further diminished after they were unable to secure a win against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



