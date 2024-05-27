Ghana coach Otto Addo arrives in Accra on Monday to take full charge of Black Stars

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach Otto Addo is scheduled to arrive in Accra on Monday, May 27, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Addo, who took over from Chris Hughton after a disappointing AFCON 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast, will assume full control of the team following his departure from Dortmund.



He has signed a 34-month contract as Ghana coach, with the possibility of a 24-month extension.



In March, Addo led the Black Stars in matches against Nigeria and Uganda, resulting in a loss to the Super Eagles and a draw with the Cranes of Uganda.

Following these games, he returned to Germany to conclude his tenure with Bundesliga giants Dortmund.



