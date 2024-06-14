Ghana coach Otto Addo defends players creative approach amid criticisms

Addo highlighted the importance of players adhering to positional guidelines

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has responded to concerns about his team's perceived over-elaboration on the ball by emphasizing that encouraging creativity is a key aspect of his coaching philosophy.

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has responded to concerns about his team's perceived over-elaboration on the ball by emphasizing that encouraging creativity is a key aspect of his coaching philosophy. He explained that while following positional guidelines is important, players should also feel free to express their creativity during games.





Read full article