Ghana coach Otto Addo defends players creative approach amid criticisms

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has responded to concerns about his team's perceived over-elaboration on the ball by emphasizing that encouraging creativity is a key aspect of his coaching philosophy. He explained that while following positional guidelines is important, players should also feel free to express their creativity during games.
