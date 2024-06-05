Sports

Ghana coach Otto Addo to hold pre-match presser with Thomas Partey on Wednesday before Mali showdown

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Ghana's national team head coach, Otto Addo, is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, before the upcoming match against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana's national team head coach, Otto Addo, is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, before the upcoming match against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that Captain Thomas Partey will also be present at the pre-match presser.



Source: Apexnewshub