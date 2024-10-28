Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbahce’s win over Bodrumspor

Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku expressed his enthusiasm after contributing to Fenerbahce's 2-0 victory against Bodrumspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The towering defender played the full match, helping his team secure all three points on Sunday.



Djiku was instrumental in defense, effectively neutralizing Bodrumspor's attacking threats during the highly anticipated match at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi. Fenerbahce scored once in each half to clinch the win on home soil.



Following the match, the former Strasbourg player took to social media to share his happiness about the team's success, stating, "Three points. We keep going. Thanks to all our supporters" on X, previously known as Twitter.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring for Fenerbahce in the 15th minute, and veteran striker Edin Dzeko secured the victory with a second goal in the second half.



Djiku, who joined the Turkish club in the summer of 2023, has been a key player, making 7 appearances in the first 10 Super Lig matches this season under the guidance of experienced coach Jose Mourinho.