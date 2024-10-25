Sports

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku stars in Fenerbahce’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United

Screenshot 20241025 062326.png Alexander Djiku

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alexander Djiku had an exceptional game for Fenerbahce on Thursday night, helping the Turkish club earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in their Europa League Round 3 match.

