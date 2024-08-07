Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts after inspiring PAOK’s draw against Malmo in UCL qualifiers

Baba Rahman 3334566 Baba Rahman

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Baba Abdul Rahman has expressed his sentiments following his pivotal role in helping PAOK achieve a crucial away draw against Malmo in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live