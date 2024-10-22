Sports

Ghana defender Jonas Adjetey set for time on the sidelines after suffering injury in St Gallen clash

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars defender Jonas Adjetey is set to miss several weeks due to an injury, as confirmed by FC Basel.

He sustained the injury during a Swiss league match against FC Saint Gallen, leading to his substitution after 49 minutes.

Adjetey has a minor stress fracture in his left foot and is anticipated to make his comeback in November.

