Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu hails Monaco’s performance after win over Lyon

Mohammed Salisu

Source: Footballghana

Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has praised his team's overall performance following their convincing victory over Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

The Ghanaian international played the full match as Monaco secured a 2-0 win at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon. Salisu's exceptional display contributed significantly to his team's success, earning them three vital points in the second week of the competition.



The first half concluded in a thrilling goalless stalemate, with both sides struggling to score. However, Monaco showcased their prowess in the second half, netting two goals to clinch the important win.

Goals from Eliesse Ben Seghir and Lamine Camara were sufficient for Monaco to triumph over Lyon. Salisu expressed his satisfaction on Instagram, stating, "Another win and good performance today. This is the way. Let’s keep going." The 25-year-old defender has participated in both matches for Monaco, aiding the club in achieving consecutive victories.



